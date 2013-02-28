Slain Girlfriend Spent The Night With Oscar Pistorius Because She Was 'Too Tired' To Drive Home

In what is believed to be Reeva Steenkamp’s last text message, the 29-year-old model told her host family that she decided to stay at the house of Olympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius because she was too tired to drive home, South Africa’s City Press reports.



City Press interviewed Cecil Myers, the father of one of Steenkamp’s friends, about the text he received the night Steenkamp was killed by her Pistorius. Steenkamp had been staying with the family when she died.

“Hi guys, I’m too tired,” the text said. “It’s too far to drive. I’m sleeping at Oscar’s tonight. See you tomorrow.”

Five hours later she died of three gunshot wounds after Pistorius shot her through a bathroom door in his South Africa home on Valentines Day.

The prosecution argues that the Olympic sprinter shot his girlfriend in a rage. Pistorius claims he mistook Steenkamp for an intruder and shot her in a panic.

The last known photograph of Reeva Steenkamp, taken by a CCTV camera at Oscar Pistorius’ gated community.

Photo: CCTV

Pistorius, 26, is out on bail awaiting trial for premeditated murder after a series of blunders by the prosecution. The South African icon has been ordered to surrender his two passports and any guns he owns, post bail of one million rand, stay away from his home, and refrain from drinking alcohol until his case resumes on June 4.

Pistorius, who had his lower legs amputated at the age of 11 months after being born without either fibula, reached the semi-finals of the 400 meters at last year’s London Games.

News.au.com notes that prosecutors are trying to track Steenkamp’s final moments using phone records and GPS, and that the information could take some time to be released.

