A restaurant in Canada is serving a burger stuffed with Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

Madison Malone Kircher

Oh, Canada. 

Ontario burger restaurant The Works has a new special on its menu: the Reese PBC. It’s a hamburger — you know, ground beef —  stuffed with Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. Candy.

Huh.

Here’s a look at the strange sandwich. You can see the cups oozing out of the burger in the picture. 

 

The Works PBC BurgerThe Works

The burger is also topped off with chocolate and peanut butter.

There are also mounds of bacon and fried onions, so it’s definitely not for the weak of stomach. 

Here’s how people have been reacting to the $US12 burger.

Then again, sweet and savoury food combinations, like chocolate and pretzels, are popular for a reason.

Maybe the burger could actually be tasty?

 

But at the end of the day, there’s still the risk of meat cancer to worry about. 

H/T First We Feast

NOW WATCH: This is the new ‘Star Wars’ toy everyone will want

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.