A restaurant in Canada is serving a burger stuffed with Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

Oh, Canada.

Ontario burger restaurant The Works has a new special on its menu: the Reese PBC. It’s a hamburger — you know, ground beef — stuffed with Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. Candy.

Huh.

Here’s a look at the strange sandwich. You can see the cups oozing out of the burger in the picture.

The burger is also topped off with chocolate and peanut butter.

Just ’cause we’re nuts, we’re celebrating #NationalNutDay by stuffing & stacking our Reese PBC with @ReesesPBCups pic.twitter.com/rFiUCZgBW5

— The WORKS (@WORKSBURGER) October 22, 2015

There are also mounds of bacon and fried onions, so it’s definitely not for the weak of stomach.

Here’s how people have been reacting to the $US12 burger.

a burger with Reeses in it i’m going to skip over that

— ChickFilA Concubine (@EatWithNia) October 23, 2015

Then again, sweet and savoury food combinations, like chocolate and pretzels, are popular for a reason.

Maybe the burger could actually be tasty?

in a Canadian burger chain, they have a hamburger with pulled pork and reeses peanut butter cups in it…I’d probably try it.

— Jessi Sheron (@JessiSheron) October 27, 2015

But at the end of the day, there’s still the risk of meat cancer to worry about.

@samgw94 the article was just about a restaurant that has a burger stuffed with Reeses.Still can’t eat it tho cause burgers cause cancer now

— Samantha Wyss (@samgw94) October 27, 2015

H/T First We Feast

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.