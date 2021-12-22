Reese Witherspoon swears by a 13 minute skincare routine morning and night. Here’s what she does for ageless skin at 45.

Reese Witherspoon on ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.’ NBC / Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon said her “strict” skincare routine takes 13 minutes, both morning and night.

Witherspoon told Harper’s Bazaar she moisturizes, treats dark spots, and uses clean beauty products.

In addition to her routine, Witherspoon said she keeps her skin healthy with exercise and diet.

Elle Woods, the protagonist in “Legally Blonde,” is known for her love of pampering and self-care, especially when it comes to skincare.

Reese Witherspoon, who plays the iconic character, said her actual skincare routine isn’t too far off from the sorority girl turned lawyer, according to Harper’s Bazaar.

Witherspoon said she spends 13 minutes every day and night on her skincare routine. She told the publication she washes all the makeup off her face, moisturizes, and uses organic beauty products to keep her skin ageless at 45.

Witherspoon said she uses products that treat two of her biggest skincare concerns: dark spots and dryness

Witherspoon said some of her skincare staples include gentle cleanser, serums, eye creams, and moisturizer. Witherspoon told Get The Gloss that many of her serums contain anti-aging ingredients, like vitamin C and hyaluronic acid.

As Witherspoon has gotten older, she told Harper’s Bazaar she’s noticed her skin has gotten dryer and that she has more dark spots, likely caused by pregnancy. So she pays close attention to hydration and looks for ingredients that treat dark spots, like vitamin C.

“Moisturizing, making sure the texture is very smooth, that’s really important for the base under the makeup, because the cameras now are so HD, and there’s nowhere to hide,” she told Harper’s Bazaar.

Moisturizing properly can reduce the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, and other signs of aging by plumping the skin, Insider previously reported.

Witherspoon said she takes care of her skin with exercise, drinking plenty of water, and eating healthy

Witherspoon credits her glowing skin to her skincare routine and her lifestyle choices.

“Exercise is a big piece and drinking a lot of water,” She told the publication. “I try not to drink too much coffee, but sometimes, I drink too much coffee.”

She said hydrating, exercising regularly, and taking off all her makeup at the end of a long day combats aging skin.