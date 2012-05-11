Reese Witherspoon's Dad Is Being Sued For Bigamy

Photo: Wikipedia

This has got to be a strange week for Reese Witherspoon. On Tuesday, her mother Mary Elizabeth “Betty” Witherspoon filed a lawsuit against her father John Witherspoon in Tennessee accusing him of bigamy.



What?

John is apparently not only married to Betty, but also a lady named Tricianne Taylor. The two even put out a marriage announcement in the local newspaper The Tenneseean in April. Problem is, John is still married to Betty and apparently hasn’t even asked for a divorce.

Betty has filed the lawsuit against both her husband and Taylor, demanding that they get an annulment and that Taylor be banned from trying to obtain any assets from the Witherspoon family. She has even asked Taylor to return any property she may have already taken from the “void marriage” including vehicles, jewelry and more.

When she confronted John about Taylor, Betty says in an affidavit that “he didn’t know who Tricianne Taylor was and that he did not remember getting married.” Taylor apparently refused to speak to Betty or acknowledge that John is in fact still married.

Betty described her husband in the lawsuit as having many problems with alcohol, hoarding and overspending. She also stated in the lawsuit that she “fears for [her] husband’s safety” because she believes he is facing the early stages of dementia.

