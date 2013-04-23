Reese Witherspoon Apologizes For Her behaviour: 'I Had One Drink Too Many'

Reese Witherspoon was arrested for disorderly conduct after her husband Jim Toth was busted for DUI.

After Reese Witherspoon was arrested for disorderly conduct following her husband Jim Toth’s DUI in Atlanta Friday, the actress has released a statement saying she “had one drink too many” and is “embarrassed about the things I said.”



According to the police report, Witherspoon told the officer: “Do you know my name? You’re about to find out who I am … You are going to be on national news.”

Monday, the 37-year-old mother of three apologized for her words and actions in a statement via her rep:

“Out of respect for the ongoing legal situation, I cannot comment on everything that is being reported right now. But I do want to say, I clearly had one drink too many and I am deeply embarrassed about the things I said. It was definitely a scary situation and I was frightened for my husband, but that is no excuse. I was disrespectful to the officer who was just doing his job. The words I used that night definitely do not reflect who I am. I have nothing but respect for the police and I’m very sorry for my behaviour.”

Just two days after the Friday arrest, WItherspoon stepped out at the New York premiere of her new movie “Mud” on Sunday.

Witherspoon was joined by Toth at the premiere, which took place at the Museum of Modern Art. It’s as if she knew the news was about to break:

Witherspoon’s new movie “Mud” co-stars (from left) Jeff Nichols,Matthew McConaughey and Sarah Paulson.

