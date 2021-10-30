Reese Witherspoon says ‘Legally Blonde’ wasn’t allowed to film at Stanford University after school greenlit ‘Insecure’ to shoot on campus

Stanford’s says its filming policy is to prevent infringement of its student’s privacy. David Madison/Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon shared that “Legally Blonde” wasn’t allowed to film at Stanford University.

Witherspoon replied to an October 24 tweet by Issa Rae, who thanked Stanford for allowing “Insecure” to film on location.

Stanford has a long-standing filming policy that forced “Legally Blonde” to use Harvard as its setting instead.

Reese Witherspoon recently shared that “Legally Blonde” was initially supposed to be set on the campus of Stanford University after congratulating fellow alum, “Insecure” creator Issa Rae, for securing permission to film on school grounds.

The revelation came after Rae thanked Stanford for reversing their long-standing policy in a tweet on October 24.

“Shout out to @Stanford for breaking their ‘no filming’ rule for us!” Rae wrote.

In response, Witherspoon tweeted, “This is major! Fun fact: They would not let us film Legally Blonde there. So we went to Harvard instead.”

“Also proud @Stanford alum here .. Fear the Tree,” she continued.

Stanford has a blanket policy against using its name in commercial films and filming on campus. The university implemented the rule due to “year-round campus activity” in order to protect “the privacy and safety of its students, faculty, and staff,” the policy states.

However, despite the fact that the 2001 film was set at Harvard University, campus scenes for “Legally Blonde” were filmed at the University of Southern California, the University of California, Los Angeles, California Institute of Technology, and Rose City High School, according to “The Worldwide Guide to Movie Locations.”

While Harvard University does not allow commercial film shooting on its campus, many feature films have used the school as their setting due to its lax policies towards using its name in movies and television shows, according to a 2001 report by The Los Angeles Times.