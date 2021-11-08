Reese Witherspoon says she tells her daughter to text Zoë Kravitz for advice when she feels ‘frustrated’ about looking a lot like her mom

Ava Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon on a red carpet in 2019. Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon recently chatted with Gayle King for an InStyle interview.

She said her daughter, Ava Phillippe, sometimes feels frustrated about looking just like her mom.

According to Witherspoon, they often turn to Zoë Kravitz for advice because she understands.

Reese Witherspoon knows that it isn’t always easy for her children to look just like their celebrity mom.

Speaking with Gayle King for InStyle, the 45-year-old star discussed her career, fashion, and more. She also spoke about her 22-year-old daughter, Ava Phillippe, and the public’s reaction to their relationship.

“People always love watching you and Ava together, because, honestly, nobody can deny that she is your daughter,” King said to Witherspoon during their interview. “Do you enjoy the reactions you get from people when they see you two together on social media?”

“I love being mistaken for her because it makes me feel so young,” Witherspoon said. “I’m so proud of her. She really rolls with it. I’m sure it’s not easy looking exactly like your mother.”

King disagreed with the actress, saying “when Mama looks like you, it’s very easy.” But Witherspoon explained that there are still moments of “frustration.”

Luckily for Phillippe, she has another celebrity to lean on for advice when she needs it.

“We talk to Zoë Kravitz a lot,” Witherspoon said. “Because she and her mother look exactly alike, so whenever Ava is frustrated, I go, ‘Call Zoë, text Zoë, she knows what to talk about.’ I mean, that’s another mother-daughter combo that’s like identical twins.”

Zoë Kravitz and Lisa Bonet pose together in 2016. Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Still, the mother-daughter relationship between Phillippe and Witherspoon doesn’t seem to be too heavily impacted by their similar features.

In recent years they’ve walked red carpets together, had “girls nights out” that they documented on Instagram, worn matching holiday outfits, and more.