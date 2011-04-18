"Water For Elephants" Stars Reese Witherspoon And Rob Pattinson Played Mother And Son In "Vanity Fair" Deleted Scenes

Megan Angelo
reese rob

As Reese Witherspoon and Robert Pattinson make the press rounds for their new film, “Water for Elephants,” an interesting little anecdote has emerged.

Pattinson shot a role as Witherspoon’s son in the 2004 film “Vanity Fair,” but his scene was eventually cut.

That was pre-“Twilight” — you won’t see much Pattinson footage landing on the cutting room floor these days.

Watch the alternate ending scene and gauge the actors’ chemistry for yourself (not in an Electra-complex sort of way).

Video below.

