HOUSE OF THE DAY: Reese Witherspoon Lists California Home That Was Just On The Cover Of A Magazine For $10 Million

Meredith Galante
reese witherspoon california home

Photo: The Agency

Reese Witherspoon has listed her $10 million Ojai, California home, just weeks after it appeared on the cover of Elle Decor.Witherspoon purchased the home in 2008 from designer Kathryn Ireland, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Witherspoon is asking $4.2 million more than what she paid for it. 

The home has nine bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

Welcome to Libbey Ranch. The home was built in 1923.

The home is Mediterranean-style, designed by the famed Wallace Neff.

The kitchen has all modern appliances, and a huge double-fridge.

The main house has four bedrooms.

The bathroom has a very lovely ambiance.

There is a lot of room for outdoor entertaining.

The pool is in between the main home and the guest cottages.

The property is considered an equestrian estate.

Jay Griffith, a well-known Venice-based landscape architect, redesigned the grounds surrounding the property, while Witherspoon owned it.

The house sits on a more than 300,000 square foot plot, roughly seven acres.

There's a wrap-around balcony on the main home.

The gardens are very peaceful to stroll.

