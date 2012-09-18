HOUSE OF THE DAY: Reese Witherspoon Lists California Home That Was Just On The Cover Of A Magazine For $10 Million

Photo: The Agency
Reese Witherspoon has listed her $10 million Ojai, California home, just weeks after it appeared on the cover of Elle Decor.Witherspoon purchased the home in 2008 from designer Kathryn Ireland, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Witherspoon is asking $4.2 million more than what she paid for it.
The home has nine bedrooms and seven bathrooms.
Jay Griffith, a well-known Venice-based landscape architect, redesigned the grounds surrounding the property, while Witherspoon owned it.
