Reese Witherspoon is the latest celebrity to launch a lifestyle site and it's completely polarising

Following in Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goopy footsteps, Reese Witherspoon is the latest celebrity to launch an e-commerce site devoted to lifestyle content.

On Tuesday, the actress announced that the site is called “Draper James,” named after her grandparents —

Dorothea Draper and William James.

In a video posted on the site, Witherspoon explains that her new project was “inspired by my love of the South, combined with the modern woman who I am today.”

“Draper James is all about the grace and charm I was raised with in Nashville, Tennessee,” she continued. “In the South you can never be too kind, too gracious or too well dressed… With Draper James, our goal is to bring contemporary, yet timeless Southern style to your wardrobe and your home, no matter where you live.”

The Draper James tagline appears to be: “You only get one life, so let’s make it pretty. Please.”

The site is very girly and very Southern.

And while the price point usually falls below Blake Lively’s Preserve and Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop e-commerce sites, it will still set customers back $US98 for a “horseshoe object.”

And $US155 for a “Totes Y’all” bag does seem a little steep.

According to Racked, “Witherspoon told WWD that 40% of Draper James’s products are produced in the South, and she’s planning to roll out five new collections each year. The sportswear runs from $US50 to $US400, jewellery is priced from $US25 to $US250, handbags and small leather goods will sell from $US40 to $US325, and home decor ranges from $US14 to $US400.”

But Draper James — which poached C. Wonder’s former president, Andrea Hyde, to fill the CEO position — also features content like “I Love a Lunchoen!,” which offers advice on entertaining because “We Southern girls will look for any excuse to get our girlfriends together to dress up, eat, drink, and of course laugh.”

The site will also feature interviews with Southern chefs, writers, musicians, and other artisans.

The internet, so far, has responded kinder to Witherspoon’s site than it has to Gwyneth’s Goop:



Reese Witherspoon has a new lifestyle/fashion line called Draper James. Everything is as adorable as she is: http://t.co/TJAfaIDROF

— PerfectionistWannabe (@MichelleDoPW) May 6, 2015

In case anybody’s already wondering what to get me for Christmas, head to Reese Witherspoon’s new online shop: http://t.co/JBYRhADvCT

— Guy Lodge (@GuyLodge) May 6, 2015

Already obsessed with @DraperJamesGirl and everything it represents, check it out! http://t.co/8ax641RfdE

— CLB (@Courtney_Brewer) May 6, 2015

Reese Witherspoon’s new site is so on brand for her it’s amazing. It’s everything I hoped for. http://t.co/Byc54nuh1p pic.twitter.com/W8smlKn8cr

— Mackenzie Kruvant (@mkruvant) May 6, 2015

But there are, of course, also the critics:

Can we call Reese Witherspoon’s new lifestyle website POOP and be done with it http://t.co/18kJ0ki4KX

— Jénn-Gidmän (@jenngidman) May 6, 2015

First Gwenyth with #GOOP. Then came Jessica Alba with #TheHonestCompany. Now Reese Witherspoon joined in with #DraperJames. Oh brotha….

— ShopSaveSequins (@ShopSaveSequins) April 24, 2014

the only thing i have to say about reese witherspoon’s new lifestyle website http://t.co/YU0wHoUbJD is that is the antipode of my aesthetic

— claire carusillo (@clocarus) May 6, 2015

four monogrammed linen napkins will only set you back $US85 at Reese Witherspoon’s new lifestyle brand site http://t.co/sN526VunAh

— Sapna Maheshwari (@sapna) May 6, 2015

“Pretty please. It’s not just a way to get what you want. It’s a lifestyle.” – Reese Witherspoon on her new &brand; http://t.co/WtQhY16jJ0

— Sapna Maheshwari (@sapna) May 6, 2015

Regardless, Witherspoon already has a celebrity following.

Her pal, model Molly Sims, posted Tuesday:

“So proud to be one of the first Southern ambassadors for my good friend, @ReeseWitherspoon’s new fashion brand, #DraperJames! It just launched so check it out at DraperJames.com for updates, #Southernisms, beauty and fashion tips, and other goodies! We really want this to feel like a family so we would love for you to be a part of it! Xo #GraceandCharm #SouthernStyle”

Celebrating @ReeseWitherspoon’s new fashion brand, #DraperJames! We’re so excited for you Reese! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QKjBVak7wT

— The Wall Group (@TheWallGroup) May 6, 2015

Watch Witherspoon explain why she started Draper James below:

