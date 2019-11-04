Reese Witherspoon got to keep her entire ‘Legally Blonde 2’ wardrobe, including 77 pairs of Jimmy Choos

Elle Woods does not mess around when it comes to shoes.

Reese Witherspoon revealed that she kept the entirety of her wardrobe from “Legally Blonde 2: Red, White, and Blonde.”

Witherspoon said it was written in her contract that she got to take her entire wardrobe home, which included 77 pairs of Jimmy Choo shoes.

Aside from trying them on in honour of the 15th anniversary of her playing the pink-clad character, Witherspoon said the shoes act mostly as souvenirs.

Reese Witherspoon appeared alongside Julie Andrews and Jennifer Aniston on “The Graham Norton Show,” where the actresses revealed what they took from some of their most iconic projects.

Aniston said she has a neon coffee sign from the “Friends” coffee shop hangout, Central Perk, that hangs in her office and Andrews said she has one pair of shoes from the 1964 “Mary Poppins” movie, which now serve as doorstops.

But those mementos paled in comparison to Witherspoon’s, who revealed that she kept her entire wardrobe from “Legally Blonde 2: Red, White, and Blonde.”

Aniston appeared shocked when Norton asked Witherspoon “how many pairs of Jimmy Choos” she kept.

“77,” Witherspoon laughed. “I had it written in my contract, I have all of them.”

When Norton asked if Witherspoon ever wears them in real life, she answered that they got most of their action in the movie and have been souvenirs ever since.

“I’ve never touched them [since] and then on the 15th anniversary I took them all out of storage and tried them all on,” Witherspoon said. “Some of them fit, some of them didn’t, and then I, yeah, I showed them all to my daughter and it was really cool.”

Witherspoon has posted herself trying on some of her character’s signature looks to her social media in the past, including a Snapchat story reported by FootWear News that shows a lineup of heels, slippers, and boots that are recognisable from the movies.

Aniston and Witherspoon have been making the rounds to promote their new Apple TV series, The Morning Show.

