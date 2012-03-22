Report: Reese Witherspoon Is 12 Weeks Pregnant—Here's Today's Buzz

- Reese Witherspoon graces the cover of this week’s Us Weekly. The mag claims Witherspoon is expecting her third child with new hubby Jim Toth and is already 12 weeks along but was “not planning to announce it.” Way to blow it, Us Weekly.
- Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino has entered rehab for substance abuse. Apparently, things got a little too Jerseylicious during filming for the latest season.
- Tom Hanks calls a 2004 video of himself in blackface “hideously offensive.” Because it is. Watch it here.
- Wilmer Valderrama and Minka Kelly spotted getting cozy at an L.A. club. Does this mean so long Jeter for good?
- #HappyBirthday, Twitter! Tweet it up, the social media site turns six today.
- After Jon Hamm’s feud with KIm Kardashian, Jason Statham decides to chime in, labelling her as nothing more than a brand.
- FX gets the rights to “21 Jump Street” and “Lorax.”
- The Muppets will receive the 2,466th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Nice timing, considering the movie comes out on DVD and Blu-ray today. It’s only 57 years after Kermit’s first TV appearance.
- 53-year-old Madonna shows off her moves surrounded by scantily-clad men in the new music video for her latest single “Girl Gone Wild.” Watch it below.
