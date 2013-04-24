Police Video Of Reese Witherspoon Being Handcuffed Has Just Been Released

Witherspoon’s mugshot was released Monday after the actress apologized for the incident in a public statement.

Following Reese Witherspoon’s heated exchange with an Atlanta police officer Friday in which she asked “Do you know my name?”, video has surfaced of the 37-year-old actress being handcuffed in a parking lot.



“The video shows Reese being led out of an Atlanta police cruiser in cuffs, then unshackled and taken inside the police station for booking,” reports TMZ of the video posted on their site. “She appears calm and cooperative.”

Witherspoon was later arrested for disorderly conduct as her husband Jim Toth was busted with a DUI after blowing a .139 on a Breathalyzer test administered at the scene.

Witherspoon apologized in a statement Monday via her rep, saying she was “embarrassed” by the incident and “had one drink too many.”

Watch the mother-of-three being handcuffed below:

