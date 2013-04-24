Reese Witherspoon Cancels All Interviews For Her New Movie — Here's Today's Buzz

Aly Weisman
Reese Witherspoon mad

  • Following her arrest this weekend, Reese Witherspoon has canceled all promotional interviews for her new movie “Mud.”  While her co-star Matthew McConaughey went ahead with planned interviews yesterday on “GMA,” “The View” and “Late Show with David Letterman,” Reese pulled out at the last minute for long-planned stops at “Good Morning America” and “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.”
  • The History Channel’s high-rated 10-part “Bible” miniseries is becoming a movie. “We’re cutting a movie version right now, a three-hour version of Jesus and [we have] many, many offers from theatres globally,” creator Mark Burnett tells THR.
  • There’s a “Dodgeball” sequel in the works at Fox. Ben Stiller’s Red Hour Films has set Clay Tarver to write the script for a follow-up to the hit 2004 comedy.
  • Naomi Watts has been cast as Bill Murray’s Russian prostitute pal in “St. Vincent De Van Nuys.”
  • Kanye West finally reunites with Kim Kardashian in NYC — but he’s more excited to see Jay-Z.
  • Kendra Wilkinson’s Audi is totaled after a crash crash that left the reality star in the hospital.
  • Even Megan Fox has to go through airport security.
  • Why Reese Witherspoon’s hair looked so good in that mugshot.

