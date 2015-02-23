Reese Witherspoon is by far the friendliest celebrity on the red carpet

Aly Weisman

Reese Witherspoon was nominated for a best actress Oscar this year for her role in “Wild.”

While Witherspoon lost out to “Still Alice” star Julianne Moore, she is consistently one of the friendliest celebrities on the red carpet.

Reese WItherspoonKevork Djansezian/Getty Images

But this year Witherspoon seemed especially affable, shaking hands (wrists?) with her fellow best actress nominee, “The Theory of Everything” star Felicity Jones.

Reese Witherspoon felicity huffmanKevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Chatting up Anna Faris.

Reese Witherspoon Anna FarisChristopher Polk/Getty Images

And getting giggly with Nicole Kidman.

Reese WItherspoon Nicole Kidman height difference oscarsFrazer Harrison/Getty Images

She took the time to take selfies with fans.

Reese Witherspoon Oscars selfieChristopher Polk/Getty Images
Reese WItherspoon elfie oscarsChristopher Polk/Getty Images

And waved her way down the red carpet.

Reese Witherspoon Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Just don’t cross this Southern belle!

Reese Witherspoon 1Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Reese Witherspoon wagging finger oscars Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

NOW WATCH: 14 things you didn’t know your iPhone headphones could do

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.