Reese Witherspoon is by far the friendliest celebrity on the red carpet

Reese Witherspoon was nominated for a best actress Oscar this year for her role in “Wild.”

While Witherspoon lost out to “Still Alice” star Julianne Moore, she is consistently one of the friendliest celebrities on the red carpet.

But this year Witherspoon seemed especially affable, shaking hands (wrists?) with her fellow best actress nominee, “The Theory of Everything” star Felicity Jones.

Chatting up Anna Faris.

And getting giggly with Nicole Kidman.

She took the time to take selfies with fans.

And waved her way down the red carpet.

Just don’t cross this Southern belle!

