Reese Witherspoon Arrested For Disorderly Conduct Following Husband's DUI

‘You’re about to find out who I am,’ Witherspoon told cops while getting arrested.

Oscar-winning actress Reese Witherspoon was arrested for disorderly conduct early Friday morning in Atlanta after cops spotted the actress and her CAA agent-husband Jim Toth’s car weaving in and out of lanes.



After being pulled over, Toth, 42, “appeared disheveled and his breath smelled of alcohol,” according to the police report first uncovered by Variety.

Although Toth said he only had a single drink hours earlier, he blew a .139 on a Breathalyzer test administered at the scene.

“Mrs. Witherspoon began to hang out the window and say that she did not believe that I was a real police officer,” according to the police report. “I told Mrs. Witherspoon to sit on her butt and be quiet.”

“Do you know my name?” Witherspoon, 37, continued. The officer answered by saying, “No, I don’t need to know your name.”

The usually squeaky clean mother of three then came back with, “You’re about to find out who I am … You are going to be on national news.”

At one point, the “Legally Blonde” actress reportedly got out of her car and the officer ordered her back inside. When she got out a second time, he arrested her for disorderly conduct.

The couple — who wed in 2011 and recently had a baby — were both taken to jail, booked, and released a short time later.

Witherspoon was in Atlanta shooting indie drama “The Good Lie.” Production on the film was not interrupted by the arrests, according to Variety sources.

