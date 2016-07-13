7 photos that prove Reese Witherspoon and her daughter are basically twins

Aly Weisman
Reese Witherspoon Ava PhillippeJason Merritt/Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon’s daughter, 16-year-old Ava Phillippe, is the actress’ spitting image.

Witherspoon, 40, Instagrammed a photo of the two this weekend showing their likeness:

Mother daughter time ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on


Twitter was quick to react:

 

 

 

The similarities between the two are pretty uncanny.

Here’s a photo Reese Witherspoon posted of herself with the caption: “#TBT My first film festival #Deauville in 1991, age 15 #BackInTheDay”

#TBT My first film festival #Deauville in 1991, age 15 #BackInTheDay ?

A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on


And here’s photos of Ava Phillippe from this year at age 16:

?happy birthday!

A photo posted by Ava Phillippe (@avaphillippe) on

still freaking out about this one being in LA ⭐️

A photo posted by Ava Phillippe (@avaphillippe) on

playing with the exposure

A photo posted by Ava Phillippe (@avaphillippe) on


Here’s the two together in October:

Reese Witherspoon daughter AvaCharley Gallay/Getty Images

And here’s Ava’s parents, Reese Witherspoon and her former husband Ryan Phillippe, who also look like they could be brother and sister:

Ryan Phillippe Reese WitherspoonVince Bucci/Getty Images

See the resemblance?

we're having fun

A photo posted by Ava Phillippe (@avaphillippe) on

