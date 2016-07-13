7 photos that prove Reese Witherspoon and her daughter are basically twins

Reese Witherspoon’s daughter, 16-year-old Ava Phillippe, is the actress’ spitting image.

Witherspoon, 40, Instagrammed a photo of the two this weekend showing their likeness:

Mother daughter time ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jul 8, 2016 at 12:25pm PDT



Twitter was quick to react:

reese witherspoon and ryan phillipe looked like twins to me man. I’m not surprised her daughter is her doppelganger

— NeilDegraseDiconClay (@trillballins) July 10, 2016

Reese Witherspoon’s daughter is actually her twin so

— Carley Faucheux (@carlientefasho) July 8, 2016

Reese Witherspoon and her daughter look exactly alike, I mean I know genetics and whatnot, duh, but the girl is a clone of her mother

— elliot alderson (@lauserdinah) July 8, 2016

I’m not actually sure what ones reese witherspoon and what ones her daughter pic.twitter.com/qaLaQkQP9S

— Jade (@jadeas93) July 8, 2016

The similarities between the two are pretty uncanny.

Here’s a photo Reese Witherspoon posted of herself with the caption: “#TBT My first film festival #Deauville in 1991, age 15 #BackInTheDay”

#TBT My first film festival #Deauville in 1991, age 15 #BackInTheDay ? A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jan 21, 2016 at 1:08pm PST



And here’s photos of Ava Phillippe from this year at age 16:

?happy birthday! A photo posted by Ava Phillippe (@avaphillippe) on Mar 22, 2016 at 12:58pm PDT

still freaking out about this one being in LA ⭐️ A photo posted by Ava Phillippe (@avaphillippe) on Feb 26, 2016 at 8:10pm PST

playing with the exposure A photo posted by Ava Phillippe (@avaphillippe) on Jun 4, 2016 at 10:08am PDT



Here’s the two together in October:

And here’s Ava’s parents, Reese Witherspoon and her former husband Ryan Phillippe, who also look like they could be brother and sister:

See the resemblance?

we're having fun A photo posted by Ava Phillippe (@avaphillippe) on Jul 19, 2015 at 12:34pm PDT

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.