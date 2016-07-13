7 photos that prove Reese Witherspoon and her daughter are basically twins

Reese Witherspoon’s daughter, 16-year-old Ava Phillippe, is the actress’ spitting image.
Witherspoon, 40, Instagrammed a photo of the two this weekend showing their likeness:
Twitter was quick to react:
reese witherspoon and ryan phillipe looked like twins to me man. I’m not surprised her daughter is her doppelganger
— NeilDegraseDiconClay (@trillballins) July 10, 2016
Reese Witherspoon’s daughter is actually her twin so
— Carley Faucheux (@carlientefasho) July 8, 2016
Reese Witherspoon and her daughter look exactly alike, I mean I know genetics and whatnot, duh, but the girl is a clone of her mother
— elliot alderson (@lauserdinah) July 8, 2016
I’m not actually sure what ones reese witherspoon and what ones her daughter pic.twitter.com/qaLaQkQP9S
— Jade (@jadeas93) July 8, 2016
The similarities between the two are pretty uncanny.
Here’s a photo Reese Witherspoon posted of herself with the caption: “#TBT My first film festival #Deauville in 1991, age 15 #BackInTheDay”
And here’s photos of Ava Phillippe from this year at age 16:
Here’s the two together in October:
And here’s Ava’s parents, Reese Witherspoon and her former husband Ryan Phillippe, who also look like they could be brother and sister:
See the resemblance?
