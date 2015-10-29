This new website rates horror movies based on how scary they are

Horror movies are a strange combination of a compelling story and a shot of adrenaline to the arm.

And sometimes it’s hard to judge whether you’ll enjoy a horror movie based on normal user reviews. Some people prefer different levels of scariness or gore — and that can bias their take on the film.

Luckily a there’s a new website called Reel Scary that rates horror movies based on three factors: “disturb,” “gore,” and “suspense.”

Here’s how it works.

Users submit reviews just like they would on a site like Rotten Tomatoes or IMDB, except instead of rating overall quality, you are rating how scary it is based on these three independent factors.

It’s a clever idea to separate which movies are more disturbing (“Martyrs,” 2008 — with a 9.2 rating), more gory (“Hostel,” 2005 — with a 9.3 rating), or more suspenseful (“The Strangers,” 2008 — with an 8.9 rating).

The site will only get more reliable as more people submit reviews, so if you like the idea head over to Reel Scary and help birth this beautiful monster.

See the website here.

