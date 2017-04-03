Reel in more job offers with this Microsoft training bundle

Microsoft Office powers many of today’s work environments, making it a valuable skill to pick up if you’re on the job hunt. With the Microsoft Office Mastery Bundle, you can vastly improve your odds of being hired by mastering four essential MS Office programs.
Featuring training in Excel, Outlook, SharePoint, and Powerpoint, this seven-course collection can turn you into a multi-faceted MS Office pro. Jump in, and you’ll discover the essentials behind creating streamlined spreadsheets, crunching numbers with PivotTables, and much more. With additional training in Outlook and SharePoint, you’ll also discover the best ways to communicate and collaborate in a work environment, something prospective employers are sure to appreciate.
Now, you can pick up the Microsoft Office Mastery Bundle for only $51 AUD {$39 USD], saving 97% off its usual $2,044 AUD retail price!
Please note that all deals in the deal store are in US dollars. Additional shipping costs may apply for physical items.
