Reel in more job offers with this Microsoft training bundle

Picture: Michael Dodge/Getty Images

Microsoft Office powers many of today’s work environments, making it a valuable skill to pick up if you’re on the job hunt. With the Microsoft Office Mastery Bundle, you can vastly improve your odds of being hired by mastering four essential MS Office programs.

Featuring training in Excel, Outlook, SharePoint, and Powerpoint, this seven-course collection can turn you into a multi-faceted MS Office pro. Jump in, and you’ll discover the essentials behind creating streamlined spreadsheets, crunching numbers with PivotTables, and much more. With additional training in Outlook and SharePoint, you’ll also discover the best ways to communicate and collaborate in a work environment, something prospective employers are sure to appreciate.

Now, you can pick up the Microsoft Office Mastery Bundle for only $51 AUD {$39 USD], saving 97% off its usual $2,044 AUD retail price!

Please note that all deals in the deal store are in US dollars. Additional shipping costs may apply for physical items.

Insider Picks are independent of Allure Media’s editorial and advertising teams. Click The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners, including Amazon. Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, is an investor in Business Insider, the US partner of BI Australia’s publishing company Allure Media, through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.Insider Picks are independent of Allure Media’s editorial and advertising teams. Click here to learn more.

