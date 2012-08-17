This Is The Only App You Need To Use To Read Stuff On Your iPad

Photo: apple.com

How do you stay on top of the latest updates from your favourite sites?When it comes to browsing our RSS subscriptions on the iPad, there’s only one way to do it — a handy app called Reeder.



Available in iTunes for $4.99, it’s not cheap, at least compared to the more popular free reading apps such as Flipboard and Pulse.

(You can also get it for the Mac and iPhone.)

But if you’re like us and want to make sure you don’t miss a single story, Reeder is simply the best way to go.

It syncs with Google Reader On the web, Google Reader is perhaps the best way to manage your RSS feed. Simply type in the name of a site or topic and you can add the full feed of stories to your list. Reeder uses Google as a backend to power the app. It's a much better solution than checking Google Reader's mobile site. Simply put, it's the best way to keep up with Google Reader on your computer, smartphone, and tablet. Clean, simple interface Reeder has a very clean, newspaper-like feel to it. There's not a lot of photos or text to get in the way. It's just the news you care about. All you have to do is sign in with your Google Account and you're ready to go. Integrates with Instapaper and Pocket Instapaper and Pocket are the two best services out there for saving articles and reading them later offline. Thanks to Reeder, you can integrate these services with the app, making it your one source for pretty much all your news. Caches articles for offline reading If you can't get an Internet connection, Reeder will store the text of all the stories in your RSS feed to your iPad or smartphone so you can read them offline. Share via Facebook, Twitter, or email If you want to share what you're reading with the world, you can integrate Reeder with your Facebook or Twitter account. One tap and you're finished. Open an article in Safari Sometime a video or other embeddable object won't display properly in an RSS reader. When that happens, Reeder provides you with a way to quickly and easily open the article in Safari to view it in the full context. Downside: not a universal app If you want to run Reeder on your iPad ($4.99), iPhone ($2.99), and Mac ($4.99), you'll unfortunately need to buy it three times. Each version is only designed to work on one device. Apple is gaming the iTunes search results Click here to check out the best podcast apps that Apple is hiding from you >

