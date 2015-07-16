Netflix's CEO wore an amazing, goofy sweater during the company's earnings call

Reed Hastings, Netflix’s CEO, is known for being unconventional.

He doesn’t have an office at the company’s headquarters, preferring to roam around and get work done in different areas. He gives employees unlimited vacation. And he’s been known to get a bit, ahem, “rowdy” during company earnings calls, which in corporate America, are usually staid, buttoned-up affairs.

Wednesday’s call with investors was no exception.

Hastings garnered attention right off the bat for his sweater, leaving some people curious as to why exactly he was wearing such a ridiculous article of clothing, and in the middle of summer, to boot.

But all was revealed as the call came to a close. The camera zoomed out to reveal that Hastings’ sweater was adorned with BoJack Horseman, the main character from the eponymous cartoon that streams exclusively on Netflix and stars the voices of Will Arnett, Amy Sedaris, and Aaron Paul.

Hastings was sure to get a plug in for the show’s second season at the end of the call. (It’s this Friday.)

Hastings certainly has a lot to be smiling about. Netflix reported better than expected membership numbers for the second quarter of the year, and the company’s stock shot up 10% in after hours trading.

The stock is up more than 101% so far this year.

