Reed Hastings gets a salary cut, but he can more than make it up in stock

CEO Reed Hastings will be paid $900,000 in 2016 by Netflix, but can make many times that in stock options, according to Variety.

Hastings’ stock options allowance for 2016 will sit at over $19 million, up from $13.7 million in 2015.

Over the last three years, Hastings’ salary has trended downward. In 2014, he had a base salary of $3 million, which was lowered to $1 million in 2015. But with his stock options, this has little bearing on how much the CEO actually takes home.

His net worth is $1.58 billion, according to Forbes.

Hastings cofounded Netflix back in 1997 as a rental-by-mail company, and has led the company on its journey to become a video streaming powerhouse.

Netflix’s content chief, Ted Sarandos, who has been central to the company’s increasing investment in original content, will make $1 million in salary in 2016, according to Variety. He will also have a potential bonus of $4 million and $11.8 million in stock options. In 2015, Sarandos had the same salary ($1 million), but less in stock options ($9.6 million) and bonus ($2 million).

Netflix stock has ballooned this year, rising well over 100%.

