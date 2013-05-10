Reed Hastings' Office Is A Glass Cube On Top Of Netflix's Headquarters

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings doesn’t have an office, says Ashlee Vance at Bloomberg Businessweek.



Instead, he has a glass cube on top of Netflix’s headquarters. Vance says that if Hastings needs some quiet time, he heads up to his glass square. Usually, some one turns on the air conditioning because otherwise, it’s blazing hot since it’s a greenhouse.

When he’s not in his cube, Hastings just wanders around the office “meeting with people and plopping down at spare tables to deal with e-mail,” per Vance.

