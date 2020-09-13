PRESENTING: Netflix CEO Reed Hastings says workplace rules are dead and credits much of the company's success to scrapping strict office policies

Ernesto S. Ruscio/Getty Images / Netflix Reed Hastings.

The world of work completely shifted since the pandemic hit â€” and maybe for the better. In this exclusive op-ed, Reed Hastings, CEO of Netflix and co-author of his new book “No Rules Rules,” shares how the shift to a less controlled and bureaucratic environment in the workplace is beneficial for success.

He explains his radical approach to leadership, and why he believes scrapping stringent policies around expenses, travel, mandatory office hours, and vacation time provides employees with autonomy to properly adapt to changing circumstances.

His idea of perfect leadership? “It hasn’t happened yet, but I believe the most successful quarter I could have as CEO is one where I don’t make a single decision,” Hastings said.

