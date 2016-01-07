People watched 12 billion hours of Netflix in the last 3 months of 2015

Netflix users watched 12 billion hours of Netflix in Q4 last year, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings said onstage at the International Consumer Electronics Showcase Wednesday.

That’s up from 8.25 billion a year ago. In total last year, users watched 42.5 billion streaming hours of Netflix.

Hastings attributes the rise in viewing to several factors. For one thing, he said, internet speeds are getting faster and faster, which makes it easier to stream video.

And devices are getting smarter, cheaper, and more widely adopted.

“Netflix was the first to put up all episodes of a show at once, to give consumers complete control, and to start the binge era,” Hastings said. “Each day we’re getting better and better at delighting our members.”

