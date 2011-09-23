Netflix CEO Reed Hastings is on stage at Facebook’s F8 announcing an interesting Facebook integration with Netflix.



Your viewing activity will now show up in Facebook’s new Ticker display.

He said that success for Facebook is pioneering social TV, helping Netflix grow to twice its current size.

This functionality will only be available outside of the US, confirming our report from July.

