Reed Hastings Has An Absolutely Perfect Celebration Of Netflix's Emmy Nominations

In 2010, Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes was asked about Netflix, an upstart that was starting to form into a rival to HBO.



Bewkes response was one for the ages: “It’s a little bit like, is the Albanian army going to take over the world? I don’t think so … At $8 to $10, it doesn’t have the economics to support high-value programming.”

Today, Netflix was nominated for Emmy awards for its original programming, which has been well-reviewed and compared favourably to shows HBO produces.

To celebrate, Reed Hastings very subtly threw it in Jeff Bewkes’ face.

On Facebook, Hastings wrote: “Albania takes it up a notch.”

