Reed Hastings Has An Absolutely Perfect Celebration Of Netflix's Emmy Nominations

Jay Yarow
reed hastings netflix

In 2010, Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes was asked about Netflix, an upstart that was starting to form into a rival to HBO. 

Bewkes response was one for the ages: “It’s a little bit like, is the Albanian army going to take over the world? I don’t think so … At $8 to $10, it doesn’t have the economics to support high-value programming.”

Today, Netflix was nominated for Emmy awards for its original programming, which has been well-reviewed and compared favourably to shows HBO produces. 

To celebrate, Reed Hastings very subtly threw it in Jeff Bewkes’ face. 

On Facebook, Hastings wrote: “Albania takes it up a notch.”

Screen Shot 2013 07 18 at 12.55.37 PM

