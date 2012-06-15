Reed Elsevier Sells Textbook Unit To Houghton Mifflin. Why Do We Care?

What’s the digital angle here? That’s the problem – the textbook industry is going through a massive consolidation phase, but its core business isn’t changing. That’s a shame, since textbooks are bulky, expensive and need to be updated each year, which makes them a perfect candidate for digitization. An added bonus: Digital textbooks would finally provide devices like Sony’s Reader with a reason for being. Right now there’s little upside to owning a digital version of The DaVinci Code. But a digital biology textbook? One that you can rent for a year, then replace with a new text for your new class? Now we’re talking. So why aren’t we talking? Reuters



