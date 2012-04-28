Day In The Life: Reed Alexander, Nickelodeon Star & Health Advocate

Photo: Reed Alexander

Reed Alexander is 18 years old and has probably accomplished more in the past 24 hours than most do in a lifetime.By day, Alexander plays Nevel on Nickelodeon’s “iCarly” alongside Miranda Cosgrove.



When not on set, the newly legal lad is tending to the website he created, Kewlbites.com, where he shares “bites” of his own healthy lifestyle tips.

Between his two main gigs, Alexander, who recently lost 15 pounds, is a spokesperson for the Alliance for a Healthier Generation and spends time tending to his over 90,000 Twitter followers.

Think you can keep up?

Blasting off the early morning with a sunrise walk on the beach. Best way to start the day whether I'm home in Florida or travelling to L.A. Luckily they both have beautiful beaches! Working hard on some KewlBites.com blog posts. Between the Kewl News section and recipes, there's always tons of new info to share. After the table read, it's time to settle in and tackle some homework. At the online international academy I attend, eleventh grade is a challenge. Writing some new recipes for KewlBites in my down time. On the menu: A strawberry-themed dessert creation, hearty lamb chops, and a celebration of springtime veggies in appetizer form. We're live on the airwaves on Martha Stewart Living Radio. Today, I'm so thrilled to be joining the brilliant host Sunny Anderson. The cameras are rolling and we're on location at the local Farmers' Market. I'm filming a piece about the 101 of my favourite fresh, delicious snacks and treats using seasonal produce. Heading to the gym. Working out with celebrity trainer Jeff Deperon has taught me a ton. He makes fitness fun and we incorporate a diverse array of strength training methods, and even some amazing on-the-go tips for when I'm travelling or on the road. I'm turning my focus now to organising a new project I'm working on with the Alliance for a Healthier Generation. I serve as a Champion and spokesperson for the Alliance, created by the William J. Clinton Foundation and the American Heart Association, and I've had the huge honour of visiting schools across the country and meeting incredible students. Social networking check in! I'm counting down the seconds for tonight—it's Nickelodeon's 25th Annual Kids' Choice Awards! Every year it's the perfect way to hang out with friends amidst the festivities. Heading to the Orange Carpet ... Bring on the slime. My awesome friend Ashley Argota and I hanging out at the Kids Choice Awards. We always have a great time together! You got to know Nickelodeon star Reed Alexander ... Now get familiar with HBO's 'Girls' >

