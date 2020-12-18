Thieves smashed into the car of a Premier League footballer to steal Christmas gifts he was going to give to children for charity

Getty/Mike Hewitt Reece James.

Chelsea defender Reece James said thieves broke into his car and stole charity gifts while he was serving food to underprivileged children.

He returned to his car from the charity event Wednesday to find the window smashed and the gifts missing.

“During the event, someone felt the need to break in and steal gifts that I was due to go and donate later in the day. What goes around comes around,” he said on Instagram.

James is hoping to raise money for over half a million meals through charity The Felix Project, which helps redistribute unwanted food to vulnerable people across the UK.

Chelsea FC defender Reece James said thieves broke into his car and stole charity gifts when he was serving food to underprivileged children.

James is trying to raise money for over half a million meals through The Felix Project, and was helping serve meals at an event in London on Wednesday when he returned to his car to find the window smashed and the gifts missing.

He had planned to hand them out to the children after their meals.

“Another rewarding experience with the Felix Project today serving meals to the younger generation. Hopefully we spread some joy ahead of a challenging Christmas period,” the 21-year-old said in an Instagram story.

“Unfortunately, I was met with huge disappointment when returning to my car. “During the event, someone felt the need to break in and steal gifts that I was due to go and donate later in the day. What goes around comes around.”

Instagram/reecejames James shared photos of the damage to his car on Instagram.

The Felix Project collects unwanted food and helps distribute it to vulnerable people across the UK, and for the last 18 months James has been volunteering with the charity.

Marcus Roberts, relationship manager of The Felix Project, recently told The Independent: “Reece has been quietly donating his time for the last year and a half.

“To have someone like him, who at the age of 20 is so passionate about helping others, is incredibly powerful and inspiring.

“So many young people look up to him and want to be like him, and by devoting his time to helping the less well-off he is the best role model.”

