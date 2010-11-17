Randy Moss' Constant Team-Switching Means Big Bucks For Him And Reebok

Photo: AP

Randy Moss has now played for his third NFL team this season, forcing the league’s official outfitter, Reebok, to ship nearly $2.5 million worth of Moss jerseys around the country.Unfortunately, it will be retailers that will have to take the loss on thousands of unsold Patriots and Vikings jerseys, as Reebok has already pocketed their sales revenue and moved on to producing jerseys for Team No. 3.



Moss will collect about $500,000 in royalties this season, whether the jerseys are sold or not.

