Reebok Keeps Flip Flopping Ad Agencies [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:Reebok brought back DDB as its agency of record, dumping McGarryBowen. This has actually happened before as McGarryBowen did Reebok’s creative between 2004 and 2009; then DDB took over; then Reebok gave creative duties back to McGarryBowen last year. (We’re confused, too.)



Honda picked four finalists in its ad review. Contenders include The Martin Agency, Mullen, 72andSunny, and incumbent RPA.

The FDA chose DraftFCB to do its new creative campaigns to fight youth tobacco use.

Mobile signup ads platform Pontiflex raised $7.7 million in Series D funding led by Talus Holdings.

R/GA opened up a new office in Sydney, Australia.

VITRO is now fast food chain Red Robin’s creative agency. Periscope handled its business previously.

Team One promoted Jeremaiah Knight from group account director of digital to managing director of digital. He now works across all of the agency’s clients, which includes Lexus, JW Marriott, and The Ritz Carlton.

IPG has invested in Kiip, a mobile rewards platform. Kiip found Brian Wong said, “By having a partner like IPG and the innovative team at the IPG Media Lab join us, we expect to see accelerated global growth with top-tier marketers who are looking to engage with mobile consumers. Having launched just over a year ago, the traction we have made introducing a new advertising model to major brands is remarkable and the potential of rewards-based communications with a connected consumer is nearly limitless.”

There’s now an app called DeleteMe Mobile that can reduce your online footprint and increase your privacy.

