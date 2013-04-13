This Song Got Rapper Rick Ross Fired By Reebok

Reebok just fired rapper Rick Ross for releasing a new song that happily describes his plans to drug and rape someone.



Here’s the problematic verse (emphasis is ours) from “U.O.E.N.O”:

That n**** sold you that re-rock, you ain’t even know it

I die over these Reeboks, you ain’t even know it

Put Molly all in her champagne, she ain’t even know it

I took her home and I enjoyed that, she ain’t even know it

Alluding to date rape right after plugging the shoe company you have an endorsement deal with perhaps isn’t the best way to keep a job.

Here’s the song. The problems start at the 2:05 mark.

