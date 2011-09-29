Reebok Is Shelling Out $25 Million For Falsely Advertising Its Butt-Toning Shoes

The FTC just announced that Reebok has agreed to a $25 million dollar settlement over its Easytone and RunTone products, which the company has long claimed in its advertising that they would strengthen and tone your legs and butt, according to AdAge.



The money will be placed in a fund to be paid out to all the folks that bought products from the two lines.

Reebok’s claim was that the shoes cause your muscles to work harder, so you naturally get toned just by walking. You were also supposed to increase your muscle mass, since your legs and butt contain some of the largest muscle groups, according to the Examiner.

It promised 28% better workout for your glutes, and 11% more toning for your legs and calves. “A better butt with every step,” said one of the Easytone slogans. “Nice booty, great sole,” proclaimed another.

Well, the FTC didn’t agree, and it cost Reebok millions.

This hefty settlement shines more light on competitor Sketchers, whose Shape-ups product makes similar claims and has been taken to court over them. A 2010 class-action lawsuit calls into question the clinical studies its claims are based on. And earlier this year, a woman sued Sketchers claiming that they can actually cause serious injuries.

UPDATE: The FTC has put up a site for claims, which you can check out here. The form says that proof of purchase may be required for refunds of over $200. Also, proof of purchase may be required if they pass the $25 million mark in refunds.

