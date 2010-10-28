And Now Presenting "The Vitamin Of Modern Industry"

Photo: REE Fund

Tomorrow a new rare earth ETF is going to be launched in order to tap into investor mania for everything rare earth.But it’s actually not the first fund to try this.



A fund in Switzerland, the REE Fund has done the same thing, and what’s great is that they’ve even given rare earths a catchy nickname: “The Vitamin of Modern Industry.”

Because these elements are used in all sorts of high tech (wind turbines, iPods, hybrid cars, etc.) it’s actually a pretty good name.

And the prospectus for the fund makes for a pretty good overview of why everyone is going so crazy.

