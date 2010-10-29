Here's What Happens When Your Stock Is In A Bubble, And A Bad Headline Comes Out

Tiiiiimber.



Behold shares of Rare Elements Resources, which had been up 4%, and are now down 11%.

The catalyst, naturally, was the news that China’s “embargo” of rare earths is coming to an end (an announcement hilariously coinciding with the launch of a rare earth ETF).

We noted earlier this month that REE was a company solely based on headlines, that happened to have rights to gold and rare earth elements, but with no actual business.

Well, them’s the breaks.

Click here for the full backstory of REE >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.