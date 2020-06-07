This $20,000 carbon-fibre rooftop camper powered by solar energy can sleep 2 adults — take a closer look

Redtail Overland has unveiled its flagship carbon fibre roof top camper tents.

There are two versions: the Redtail 90 that can fit two adults, and the Redtail 110 that can fit two adults and two children.

The Redtail 90 starts at $US20,000, and the Redtail 110 is an extra $US5,000.

The tents are available for preorder now.

Redtail Overland has unveiled its flagship carbon-fibre rooftop camper tent that can turn a vehicle into a camper.

The “hard-sided” rooftop tents, or RTCs for short, includes several features that can often be found in a traditional camper van, such as outlets and light fixtures, without needing an actual converted van base. And unlike traditional camping tents that take time to set up, the RTC – which are available in two sizes – can be assembled and taken apart in 30 seconds with the help of its foldable, hinged walls.

All of the tents, which are currently available for preorder, will be hand built to order in Colorado by Redtail Overlander, which was founded by former EarthRoamer executives husband and wife Ty and Annie Tatro. The large Redtail 110 and its smaller counterpart, the Redtail 90, tents are both expected to be produced in August with the intent of being on the market by October.

The Redtail 110 is listed for $US25,000, while the Redtail 90 is slightly cheaper at $US20,000.

Rooftop tents and pop-top campers aren’t a new concept. For example, Fjordsen is producing inflatable tents that can be mounted on the roof rack of almost any car, while many camper van conversion companies have already started including pop tops in their van builds.

However, Redtail Overlander sets itself apart from soft roof top tents and pop top vans with its interior features, carbon fibre tent shell, and power systems.

The tents’ lightweight carbon fibre body are insulated on all sides.

Redtail Overland Redtail 90.

This allows the four-seasons capable, weatherproof RTC to retain a warm interior even at altitudes up to 11,000 feet …

Redtail Overland Redtail 90.

… with the help of the tent’s diesel heater and variable speed fan.

Redtail Overland Redtail 90.

Because the unit comes with a floor hatch, passengers in the tent can directly access the car through the vehicle’s sunroof.

Redtail Overland Redtail 90.

There are two tent options available for preorder: the Redtail 90 and the Redtail 110.

Redtail Overland Redtail 90 versus Redtail 110.

The Redtail 90 is smaller and has enough room for two adults.

Redtail Overland Redtail 90.

The interior space of the 190-pound tent sits at 82 inches by 53 inches by 57 inches …

Redtail Overland Redtail 90.

… and can be mounted on mid-size SUVS or larger.

Redtail Overland Redtail 90.

The larger Redtail 110 sits at 250 pounds with an interior space of 101 inches by 57 inches by 62 inches, creating enough room for two adults and two children.

Redtail Overland Redtail 110.

Its makers recommend mounting the larger tent on trucks, vans, or trailers.

Redtail Overland Redtail 110.

Both RTC options include a three inch-thick mattress that comes in two pieces to make accessing the floor hatch easier.

Redtail Overland Redtail 110.

A telescoping ladder also comes with the tent.

Redtail Overland Redtail 90.

The tent units have dual pane polycarbonate windows that can bring natural light into the camper tent.

Redtail Overland Redtail 110.

Its windows and doors are lockable, and the windows come with retractable screens and blackout shades.

Redtail Overland Redtail 90.

Besides natural light from the windows, the interior is lined with recessed warm white and red dimmable LED lights, while the exterior has dimmable lights and an optional light bar.

Redtail Overland Redtail 90.

For charging electronics while out on the road, the RTCs have USB and 110-volt outlets.

Redtail Overland Redtail 90.

All of these amenities are powered by the tent’s independent energy sources, including a 250-watt inverter.

Redtail Overland Redtail 90.

The Redtail 90 specifically has 210-watt solar panels and a 40-amp hour lithium battery bank …

Redtail Overland Redtail 90.

… while its larger sibling comes with 330-watt solar panels and a 60-amp hour lithium battery system.

Redtail Overland Redtail 110.

There are also display screens and touch pads in both models that allow campers to control the lights and check the battery.

Redtail Overland Redtail 110.

