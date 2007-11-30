Redstone: Facebook Is Puny Compared To Viacom

Viacom’s (VIA) Sumner Redstone stepped behind a public podium for the second time this month, at a Boston University event in Los Angeles. (Really.) So what did he say? Pretty much what he said earlier this month, from what we can glean from this AdAge account: Copyright good, YouTube bad, etc. Digital is the future, but it’s not coming anytime soon, so writers shouldn’t plan on big payouts, etc. One new twist: Facebook is overrated:

He also boasted that Viacom’s “internet portfolio … of 300-plus authorised websites … engages and reaches more visitors per month than any entertainment company in the world. Some 92 million worldwide … that’s double Facebook’s user base.”

