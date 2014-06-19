Here Are The 6 Redskins Trademarks That Got Cancelled For Being Offensive

Tony Manfred
Dan Snyder, Washington RedskinsGetty Images

The U.S. Patent and Trademarks Office cancelled six Washington Redskins trademarks after ruling that the name is disparaging to Native Americans.

The ruling doesn’t mean the team can’t still call itself the Redskins. It means that anyone can now use “Redskins” to make money.

Here are the six trademarks that were cancelled:

1. “THE REDSKINS,” including this logo:

Redskins logoUS Patent Office

2. The name “WASHINGTON REDSKINS”

3. This old “WASHINGTON REDSKINS” logo:

Redskins logoUS Patent Office

4. This old “THE REDSKINS” logo:

Redskins logoUS Patent Office

5. The name “REDSKINS”

6. The name “REDSKINETTES”

The current logo is not included.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.