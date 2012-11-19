You'll Never See An NFL Player More Wide Open Than The Redskins Receiver On This 49-Yard Touchdown

The Eagles’ defence has been just as bad as its offence in recent weeks, and it hasn’t gotten any better today.



On this 49-yard TD, Aldrick Robinson got at least 15 yards clear of any Eagles defender. It’s now 14-3 Redskins (video below).

This is as close as a defender got (while the ball was in the air):

Photo: Fox

No one in sight when he caught the ball:

Photo: Fox

The video:

