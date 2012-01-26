Redskins WR Santana Moss' $5.2 Million Florida Home Is In Foreclosure

Photo: Zillow and Wikimedia Commons

Although the Washington Redskins gave wide receiver Santana Moss a three-year, $15 million extension a few months ago, the $5.2 million south Florida home he purchased in 2006 is in foreclosure, according to South Florida Business Journal (via Curbed).Moss defaulted on a $3.6 million mortgage he took out for the six bedroom, six bathroom house located just outside of Ft. Lauderdale.



Adding to the wideout’s problems is a $250,000 tax lien the IRS filed against him regarding his 2006 taxes.

[photos via Zillow.com]

