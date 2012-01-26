Redskins WR Santana Moss' $5.2 Million Florida Home Is In Foreclosure

Lorenzo Arguello
Santana Moss Home Foreclosure

Photo: Zillow and Wikimedia Commons

Although the Washington Redskins gave wide receiver Santana Moss a three-year, $15 million extension a few months ago, the $5.2 million south Florida home he purchased in 2006 is in foreclosure, according to South Florida Business Journal (via Curbed).Moss defaulted on a $3.6 million mortgage he took out for the six bedroom, six bathroom house located just outside of Ft. Lauderdale.

Adding to the wideout’s problems is a $250,000 tax lien the IRS filed against him regarding his 2006 taxes.

[photos via Zillow.com]

Front of the house

A wide foyer with a giant chandelier

Breakfast nook facing the water

Large master bath with plenty of mirrors

And about that water nearby...

Home gym looks out to the yard and water

Rec room includes a bar and space for a pool table

The living room has plenty of natural lighting

Custom all-wood cabinets and marble island in the kitchen

No place is complete without a home theatre

