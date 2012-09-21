NFL Players Are Already Taking Cheap Shots At Robert Griffin III

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Graythen

Robert Griffin III told the AP that the St. Louis Rams were “unprofessional,” and accused them of taking cheap shots at him in Washington’s 31-28 loss on Sunday.The game was generally chippy, and ended after Redskins WR Josh Morgan took a personal foul penalty that pushed them out of field goal range.



Here’s what RG3 says of St. Louis:

“There was some extracurricular stuff going on after the plays. They were doing a lot of dirty things. I still think they have an extremely good team, that doesn’t take anything away from them, but the game was unprofessional. Who am I to talk? I’ve barely been a pro for very long, but from what I experienced against the Saints compared to that game, it was definitely unprofessional and it does need to be cleaned up.”

There’s a bit of a perfect storm that explains why RG3 is an obvious target.

First of all, he runs around a lot. Guys like Mike Vick and Cam Newton take significantly more hits per game than guys like Tom Brady and Peyton Manning. As a result, they are more likely to find themselves at the bottoms of piles — where the dirtiness goes down.

He’s also thin (6’2″, 217 pounds), which creates the illusion that he can knocked out with one solid hit. Griffin told the AP, “Teams are going to try to hit me because they don’t think I can take a hit. I think I’ve proved over my career that I can.”

But there’s one other factor that plays a huge role in this — the replacement refs.

In week two, NFL defenders started to experiment with what they could and couldn’t get away with. We saw a lot of linemen taking late-ish hits at QBs, and a lot of cornerbacks tugging on WRs down the field.

Of all things the horrible consequences of replacement refs, this threat to player safety is probably the most terrible.

Right now players are feeling like there’s a substitute teacher in charge, and they see it as an opportunity to take guys like RG3 out without any repercussions.

