WHAT!? The Redskins Re-Sign Donovan McNabb To A Huge Extension*

Update: McNabb’s had this deal on the table since October, according to Pro Football Talk.



Earlier: The Washington Redskins have signed quarterback Donovan McNabb to a 5-year, $78-million contract extension, with $40-million guaranteed, according to ESPN’s Michael Smith.

The contract comes as a complete shock. Two weeks ago Redskins coach Mike Shanahan benched McNabb in favour of Rex Grossman for a game-ending drive.

Many felt that was the beginning of the end for McNabb in Washington.

But what figured to seal his fate, was McNabb’s poor play in 2010. He’s on pace for a career high in interceptions, and only once since his rookie season has he posted a completion percentage this low. The Redskins had to have expected more than a 4-4 record when they traded two draft picks to acquire the longtime Eagles quarterback this offseason.

Instead, the Redskins committed millions of dollars and half a decade to McNabb. And that’s more than most would surrender to a struggling quarterback who turns 34 later this month.

For McNabb it’s great news. And somewhere Mike Vick and Peyton Manning are smiling. They have outplayed McNabb this season and are due for new contracts themselves. They’ll be sure to remind their prospective employers of the contract the 4-4 Redskins handed their underperforming quarterback.

