SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Redskins Owner Daniel Snyder Has Never Met A QB He Liked

Yesterday, the Washington Redskins traded Donovan McNabb to the Minnesota Vikings, ending McNabb’s stint in the nation’s capital after just one year and 13 starts. While the move was anticipated, it was also standard operating procedure for Daniel Snyder.



Snyder purchased the ‘Skins in 1999. And during his 12 seasons as owner, there has been no constant at the quarterback position.

In 12 years, 12 different players have started at quarterback for Snyder, led by Jason Campbell, who made 52 starts in four seasons. Five others, including McNabb, have made at least 10 starts during Snyder’s reign. And now it looks like Snyder will have a new guy in 2011.

Here are all the QBs that have started at least one game under Snyder….

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.