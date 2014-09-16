Redskins Players Videobombed A Live ESPN Report

Washington Redskins players had some fun with a live ESPN report being filmed outside their facilities as teammates watched on television inside.

ESPN’s “SportsCenter” went live to reporter John Heim when three players were seen dancing in the background.











At this point, the players were urged to go back outside when “SportsCenter” returned to Heim several minutes later. Pierre Garçon took a video of the shenanigans as it unfolded on television.DeSean Jackson also took a video of the segment as teammates laughed hysterically in the background.Here is a portion of the second segment as it was seen on ESPN.

