Redskins players are reportedly complaining about Kirk Cousins -- and the team is already a mess

The Washington Redskins dropped to 0-2 after losing to the Cowboys on Sunday, 27-23, in a game that featured a key Kirk Cousins interception in the red zone in the 4th quarter.

Through two weeks, Cousins has thrown three interceptions to go with just one touchdown, and his paltry 75.8 passer rating is not exactly what the Redskins are hoping for out of a player they are paying $19.95 million this season.

Here’s that red zone pick:

This is atrocious. Locks onto his first read and is throwing the ball no matter what happens. pic.twitter.com/jGDKwbHbBf

According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, some members of the Washington offence are already starting to grumble about Cousins.

From Florio:

“Per a source with knowledge of the situation, multiple offensive players have begun to complain about quarterback Kirk Cousins, pointing to a lack of decisiveness, erratic play, and confusion. … “I asked the source whether the players who are griping would prefer [backup QB] Colt McCoy. Said the source, ‘At least he’d play with poise.'”

This is not what you want to hear just two weeks into the NFL season. The Redskins were a playoff team last year, and Cousins is playing for a big contract. So far this year, neither of those things look likely.

And as Deadspin points out, Cousins is just one of many problems currently plaguing Washington.

Linebacker Ricky Jean Francois has openly wondered why the coaching staff won’t make more in-game adjustments. Head coach Jay Gruden has been criticised for running the same play over and over again from the end zone, even as it continues to not work. Josh Norman has been under fire for not shadowing top receivers, even as the team’s second quarterback, rookie Bashuad Breeland, continues to struggle against them.

Again, we are just two weeks into the NFL season. A win in Week 3 against the Giants will go a long way in fixing these problems.

