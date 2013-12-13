Redskins Offensive Coordinator Kyle Shanahan Disagrees With Benching RGIII

Washington Redskins offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan (Mike Shanahan’s son)

publicly stated his disagreement with benching Robert Griffiin IIIduring his press conference on Thursday afternoon, according to Doug Farrar of Sports Illustrated.

Here’s what he said:

“I’ve got zero involvement in that…I definitely made it clear I was disappointed in that”.

Another weird twist in the Redskins’ ongoing drama.

Mike Shanahan announced Robert Griffin’s benching just yesterday and named back-up Kirk Cousins the starter for the rest of the season.

Mike Shanahan’s reasoning was to get Griffin ready for the offseason and avoid further injury to his surgically-reconstructed knee.

His son Kyle obviously disagrees:

“The doctors come up and tell you whether you have him or not, and you don’t ask questions. You just keep calling plays. I’ve never seen a coach take a player out of a game when he says he’s healthy…I think it would be good for Robert to get the reps.”

You can see his full response to the benching of RG3 here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

