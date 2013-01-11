Redskins May Have To Drop Mascot In Order To Move Back To D.C.

Photo: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Some would like to see the Washington Redskins move back to the District of Columbia. But according to Mayor Vincent C. grey (via Mike DeBonis of the Washington Post), that will only happen if the team is willing to discuss a name change.”If they get serious with the team coming back to Washington, there’s no doubt there’s going to have to be a discussion about that,” said grey. “And of course the team is going to have to work with us around that issue.”



grey added that the nickname has become a “lightning rod,” and that there needs to be a discussion to “do the right thing.”

DeBonis points out that the land that would likely be used for a new stadium is owned by the federal government and that they could step in and make the Redskins drop their racial slur moniker as a requirement for use of the land.

Let’s face it. If the Washington Redskins were a college football team, the NCAA would have forced them to change their nickname years ago. But for some reason, the NFL has never stepped up. However, it does feel like there is a groundswell for change from those that recognise that this moniker is not OK.

