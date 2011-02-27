Redskins Coach Mike Shanahan Still Isn't Sure What To Do With Donovan McNabb

Photo: AP

The Redskins-Donovan McNabb saga endured so many twists-and-turns this season, that it probably requires a brief recap.

The Redskins trade for McNabb (a “perfect fit,” according to Wilbon) to solve their quarterback woes

Mike Shanahan benches McNabb with two minutes left and the ‘Skins down six, because he lacked the “cardiovascular endurance.”

Two weeks later McNabb signed a $78-million extension… that we later found out was on the table all along. However, he’d need to stay with the team through the offseason for the contract to come into effect.

Shanahan criticised McNabb throughout the second half of the season, before benching him for the final three games.

McNabb then told reporters he wanted to be released.

Well, Shanahan addressed the McNabb situation for the first time this offseason yesterday, and essentially said he hasn’t decided what to do with the quarterback, the Washington Post reports. Shanahan said he had a “great conversation” with McNabb’s agent, but won’t make a decision on the quarterback until sometime around the draft.

(Not surprisingly, the Redskins are rumoured to be in the mix for Blaine Gabbert or Cam Newton come April’s draft.)

Whether that’s a wise strategy wholly depends on how the quarterback class shakes out as we get closer to the draft. If Ryan Mallet and Jake Locker don’t impress, and teams don’t think they can fill a hole behind centre through the draft, McNabb could actually have some trade value. But more than likely, the Redskins will just drop him.

Thing is, for all the controversy, McNabb actually played pretty well last season, and probably would have broken the franchise’s passing record if not for the three-game benching. Don’t rule out a 2011 resurgence.

Shanahan, by the way, also addressed the Albert Haynesworth situation by saying – surprise! – he’s not sure what we’re going to do. As tempted as we are to question Shanahan’s comments, we’ll chalk all his uncertainty to the questionable labour situation. That seems to be the convenient excuse for everything this offseason, anyway.

