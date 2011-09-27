The Wise Guys In Vegas Are Betting The Redskins Over The Cowboys Tonight — Here's Why

Photo: Flickr/AJ Guel

The line in tonight’s Cowboys-Redskins game opened at DAL -6.But the pro bettors in Vegas hammered it down to -3.5 over the last day or so.



Obviously the uncertainty surrounding Tony Romo’s health is part of this movement. But that’s not the only reason:

Dallas’ injuries go beyond Romo. Miles Austin is out and Dez Bryant and Felix Jones are both questionable. That’s three huge playmakers that will either be sidelined or less than 100%. DB Orlando Scandrick is also out.

The Redskins might be good. We all chalked up Washington’s win over the Giants in Week One to New York being a mess. But the Giants are now 2-1, so now that win looks more impressive than we previously thought. The buzz over Washington started when NFL.com’s Mike Lombardi and others touted them in the preseason, and the Skins have more than justified that hype in the first two games.

What we think: When there’s this much uncertainty, it’s a safer play to take the points. But if the line drops to a field goal or less, there’s value in taking the ‘Boys and hoping Romo stays upright.

Either way, keep an eye on the injury report in case there’s any sudden changes with Romo and the rest of the injured Cowboys before you place your wager.

